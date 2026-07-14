Wales international star is snapped up by Manchester United

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ senior international players has agreed a sensational transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have signed veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow from arch rivals Leeds on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old Wales international turned down the offer of a new deal at Elland Road and has instead signed a two-year contract with the option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford, where he will serve as Senne Lammens’ back-up.

“I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United,” Darlow said. “I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.”

He added: “This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team mates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

Darlow’s arrival comes as Lammens’ current back-up Altay Bayindir is expected to leave United, having been linked with a return to his native Turkey. Veteran Tom Heaton, 40, signed a new one-year deal earlier this summer.

Darlow joined Leeds ahead of the 2023-24 season and made 38 appearances for the Whites, 22 of them in the Premier League.

A Leeds statement said: “Thank you Karl for your dedicated service to Leeds, we wish you and your family the best for the future.”

Introducing the newest member of our GK union: @KarlDarlow 🤝🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

Darlow has firmly established himself as the number one choice under Craig Bellamy in the Wales’ set-up, having so far made 15 appearances for Cymru, after making his debut in September 2024.

Despite Darlow’s departure from Leeds United, the Welsh contingent at the Yorkshire club remains unchanged after the recent signing of Harry Wilson from Fulham.

The midfield maestro will line-up alongside fellow Wales internationals Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James at Elland Road.