Wales’ Joe Hawkins wary of Scotland’s centre threat

Joe Hawkins says Wales must beware Scotland’s midfield threat of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash.

Hawkins and fellow Scarlets centre Eddie James are expected to line up against the British and Irish Lions pair as Wales attempt to end a sorry run of 13 successive Six Nations defeats.

Captain Tuipulotu and Jones, who scored two tries in the 31-20 Calcutta Cup victory over England last weekend, form arguably the best centre partnership in the Championship and have fellow Lion Finn Russell inside them at fly-half pulling Scottish strings.

Hawkins said: “Tuipulotu’s obviously a powerful ball carrier, but he’s got nice subtle skills as well.

“Jones has got a bit of gas and some nice running lines, so they complement each other well.

“They’re quite a settled centre partnership, so whoever gets the chance (to play for Wales) this is a good test.

“I’m sure whoever plays will be looking forward to testing themselves against a Lions partnership and be right up for it.

“Russell has a good passing game and good kicking game, what he’s done at Bath and with Scotland speaks for itself.

“He seems to just play what he sees really, which is to play off instinct, and that is good for any player.”

Scotland have won the previous three fixtures between the two sides, with Wales’ last win coming at Cardiff in 2022.

Hawkins played in Wales’ 2023 defeat at Murrayfield before leaving Ospreys for Exeter in a move that ruled him out of the World Cup later that year.

He fell short of the 25-cap rule for players plying their trade outside Wales, but was eligible to play for his country again after joining the Scarlets last summer.

‘Playing experience’

Asked if he regretted not staying around for the World Cup, Hawkins said: “Not at all. Don’t get me wrong, it was always tough watching Wales during international windows while I was down in Exeter.

“But the playing experience and life experience I had from moving down there has put me in good stead for the rest of my career.

“I’m still only 23, so I’ve got a few good years ahead of me.”

Wales assistant coach Danny Wilson worked with Scotland for two years and says boss Gregor Townsend will be targeting top-half Six Nations finishes on a consistent basis.

“I learned a huge amount from Gregor while I was there,” said Wilson, who was Scotland forwards coach between 2018 and 2020.

“He’s an attack-minded coach and he’s built a squad there. The next step that he is pushing for is to break into the top three of the Six Nations more regularly.

“He’s done a very good job. They’ve produced a good squad, with some of the individuals they’ve found with Scottish-qualified players and people more local in the system.

“They’ve had some really good performances and wins.”