Wales keeper Danny Ward joins hometown club Wrexham

Former Liverpool and Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward has completed an emotional return to his hometown club Wrexham.

The 32-year-old, who was born in the city and came through the club’s academy between 2007 and 2012, has joined on a free transfer after agreeing a two-year deal.

Ward was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Leicester and joins the club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion to the Championship.

He said: “It’s an exciting time and an amazing feeling to be back at the club.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity that the club gave me at an early age and I hope I can repay that.”

44 caps

The Wales international, who has won 44 caps, joined Wrexham a a 14-year-old but never featured for the first team before being sold to Liverpool in 2012.

He subsequently moved to Leicester in 2018, making 52 appearances in seven seasons before leaving this summer.

Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham are preparing for their first season back in the second tier since 1982 following a meteoric rise under A-list film stars Reynolds and McElhenney.

Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome Danny back to Wrexham. He’s a keeper with a lot of experience and he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

