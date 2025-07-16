Wales keeper Hennessey hangs up his gloves

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has retired from playing at the age of 38.

Hennessey won 109 caps for Wales – a figure only bettered for the men’s national team by Gareth Bale – having made his debut in 2007.

He was part of the side who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and played for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Nottingham Forest in a professional career spanning 19 years.

Gratitude

“I have decided to bring my playing career to an end, I look back with gratitude and forward with optimism as I take the next steps on my footballing journey,” Hennessey said on social media ahead of a potential move into coaching.

“The summer of 2016 was the pinnacle of my career having made the FA Cup final with Palace and the semi-finals of the Euros with my beloved Wales.”

Bangor born Hennessey, who last played for Wales in 2023, was an ever-present in the team’s memorable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

He set a national record with 35 clean sheets for Wales in 2020.

