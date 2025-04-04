Wales keeper Karl Darlow finally gets chance to shine as Leeds’ number one

Wales and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow is finally ready to don the number one jersey for his club after becoming a regular for country.

Darlow, who has performed admirably for Wales under Craig Bellamy, is to start tomorrow’s game at relegation battlers Luton.

After a string of costly errors by Leeds’ regular keeper Illan Meslier – most recently the 2-2 home draw with Swansea, the Frenchman has been the subject of a backlash from fans who wanted him dropped from the side.

Those supporters have now got their wish with Leeds boss Daniel Farke confirming that Darlow will start in place of Meslier in the Saturday lunchtime game at Kenilworth Road.

For the former Nottingham Forest and Newcastle keeper it’s been a long and no doubt frustrating wait having made only three appearances for Leeds this season, all in cup games.

However, we’re sure the 34-year-old, who joined Leeds from Newcastle in July 2023, would have taken much confidence from the backing of his international manager Bellamy who has elevated him to first choice keeper.

Darlow was called up to the Wales senior squad for the first time for the Nations League matches against Turkey and Montenegro in September 2024. He made his debut for Wales on 9 September 2024 in the starting line-up for the 2–1 win against Montenegro, where he shone in an excellent team performance.

With Leeds facing a battle with Sheffield United and Burnley for automatic promotion from the Championship, we hope that the Welsh number one proves a vital player in Leeds securing a return to the Premier League – a situation which can only benefit Wales ahead of a JUne World Cup double header against Lichtenstein and Belgium.

Leeds’ boss Farke speaking about the goalkeeping situation at the club, told the Press Association: “I’m a big believer to have clarity on the goalkeeper position. I have taken my decision and spoken to the goalkeepers, Karl will play on Saturday, Illan will be on the bench.

“We all know Illan’s had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest. In general, (with) your number one you’re a bit more careful to change than an outfield player.

“If they (outfield players) have one or two difficult games, you can rotate a bit. In the goalkeeper position it’s important you don’t change game-to-game, even after a few mistakes.”

Meslier is in his sixth season at Elland Road and approaching 200 league appearances for the club since arriving initially on loan from Lorient in 2019.

He has come under increasing pressure from fans and pundits, who have called for Farke to make the change after his latest blunder cost Leeds two points.

Meslier dropped a cross unchallenged at the feet of Swansea’s Harry Darling for a first-half equaliser and was arguably at fault for Zan Vipotnik’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Other blunders from Meslier this season include those at Sunderland and Hull, which also cost Leeds crucial points.

Farke added: “I made it quite clear the last time we spoke about this topic, it’s professional football and you have to deliver good performances and perform well.

“In the last weeks we felt he could have done better in a few situations. Right now, it was a decision I feel I had to make and to protect him a little bit.

“The camera and spotlight is on him. He’s still a young man, the weight of the world is on his shoulders, and we have to protect him.”

