Wales launch Panini sticker album despite not making the World Cup

Wales may not have made it to the World Cup this summer, but supporters can still get their sticker fix with a Panini album created for Craig Bellamy’s team.

You can celebrate a summer of football with an exclusive Panini sticker albums, only at M&S Food.

Collect, swap and discover your favourite players from across the Home Nations, with plenty of Eat Well inspiration along the way.

An M&S spokesperson said: “This summer, Panini sticker albums return and they’re bigger, better and exclusive to M&S Food. A summer full of football is just around the corner, but the fun starts now, we’re proud partners of all four home nations, bringing you the must‑have sticker book of the summer.”

Launched this, shoppers can collect a free National Team sticker pack with every £20 spent at M&S Food, alongside an exclusive Eat Well Play Well album for just £3.

Each nation has its own limited‑edition album and stickers, available only in participating M&S Food stores within that nation. All albums are unique, collectible and packed with players, stats, games and Eat Well inspiration – and once they’re gone, they’re gone, so be sure to get collecting early.

Developed with Panini, the Eat Well Play Well Official Cymru Sticker Collection celebrates Welsh football pride with a unique, nation‑specific album. Collect stickers featuring popular players, discover fun facts and enjoy Eat Well inspiration alongside games and challenges. Exclusive to M&S Food, it’s perfect for fans keen to collect, swap and share.

A spokesperson added: “Show your support for Cymru with a Panini sticker album packed with familiar faces and fan favourites from the national teams. Discover player highlights, build your collection and enjoy a celebration of Welsh football – all in an album exclusive to M&S Food. The Cymru sticker collection is available in participating stores in Wales.”

Watch Cymru players Jay Dasilva, Nathan Broadhead and David Brooks take on the Panini dome. They have 30 seconds to grab as many stickers as they can and build the best team. Watch to see who made their ultimate lineup.