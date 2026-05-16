Wales legend says emotional farewell to the Arms Park after play-off clinching win

Nation.Cymru staff

Leigh Halfpenny said he felt “extremely grateful for everything rugby has given me” after bringing the curtain down on his professional career in emotional scenes at Cardiff Arms Park.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions legend, who confirmed earlier this month he will retire at the end of the season, was speaking after Cardiff Rugby’s dramatic 22-16 victory over the Stormers, which secured a place in the URC play-offs.

Halfpenny was introduced late in the game to a standing ovation from more than 10,000 supporters before fans flooded onto the pitch after the final whistle in celebration.

Speaking after what is expected to be his final appearance at the Arms Park, the 36-year-old admitted he had been overwhelmed by the response to his retirement announcement.

“I’ve just been overwhelmed, to be honest, the last week or so since the announcement,” he said.

“Just the messages from everyone, I’ve been blown away. I am just so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

The full-back returned to Cardiff last summer, bringing his career full circle after first making his debut for the club against Ulster in 2008.

Over an 18-year career, Halfpenny became one of Welsh rugby’s most decorated players, winning two Six Nations titles including the 2012 Grand Slam, touring three times with the British and Irish Lions and earning four Test caps for the famous touring side.

He also helped Wales reach two Rugby World Cup semi-finals and won both the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup during his club career.

Reflecting on ending his playing days where they began, Halfpenny said Friday night had been especially emotional.

“I just feel so fortunate to be able to go out on my own terms. To be back at the Arms Park where it started and to have my friends and family in the crowd, my wife and two kids, was extremely special. It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said.

“Cardiff gave me my opportunity as an 18-year-old. To be able to finish here in front of the fans at the Arms Park means a lot. It is truly special. I am just extremely grateful for everything that rugby has given me.”

Memorable victory

The occasion was capped by a memorable Cardiff victory over the South African side.

Stormers struck first through Adre Smith before Cardiff responded with tries from Jacob Beetham, Tom Bowen and Ioan Lloyd.

Beetham crossed again in the second half as Corniel van Zyl’s side sealed a bonus-point win to book their place in the URC quarter-finals and next season’s Champions Cup.