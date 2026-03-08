Wales line up Salt Lake City training camp if the qualify for World Cup

Wales are set to be based in Salt Lake City should they qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales expects to finalise an agreement for a training camp in the Utah capital, which is the home of MLS club Real Salt Lake.

Former Wales Under-21 international Anthony Pulis, the son of former Stoke and West Brom boss Tony Pulis, is assistant coach at Real Salt Lake and has helped the Dragons find a potential base in the United States.

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup play-off semi-final on March 26, and the winner will play at home to Italy or Northern Ireland five days later.

If Craig Bellamy’s side are successful, they will open their World Cup campaign against co-hosts Canada in Toronto on June 12 before playing Switzerland in Los Angeles on June 18 and Qatar in Seattle on June 24.