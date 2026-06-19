Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins: Prem Rugby final the biggest game of my career

Edward Elliot, Press Association Sport

Exeter captain Dafydd Jenkins says Saturday’s Gallagher Prem final against Northampton is undoubtedly the biggest game of his career.

The 23-year-old lock, who has been capped 31 times by Wales and played at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will lead his club out at Twickenham following last weekend’s stirring 27-26 comeback win over reigning champions Bath.

Chiefs are seeking to clinch the title for a third time, 12 months on from finishing second bottom of the table.

“It’s definitely the biggest game I’ve been involved in, just with everything that’s on the line, the occasion, being in Twickenham, sell out,” said Jenkins.

“I’m really excited to see where I am at that level and where this team is at that level.”

Exeter won only four of 18 Prem fixtures last term before finishing third this campaign.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter is preparing for the seventh final of his reign following victories in 2017 and 2020 and defeats in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Jenkins added: “Probably from day one of the season we set out to win the Premiership and we still haven’t done that yet, we’re only in the final.

“I’m obviously extremely proud of the group of where we’ve come from, through adversity, last season not being very good.

“I think we knew the potential we had in this group. Players learnt a lot from last season and Rob found some good signings.”

Since making his Test debut in 2022, Jenkins has experienced a largely miserable time at international level.

Wales suffered an 18-match losing run during that period and have been awarded the Six Nations wooden spoon three championships in a row.

“When you’re young all you think about is the good times and you probably don’t expect the tough times to come with it,” said Jenkins.

“But I think it’s going to make winning this final even sweeter when we do.

“Being Welsh and representing the country in this Premiership final is definitely something I’m not taking lightly.”

Opponents Northampton, who defeated rivals Leicester in the semi-finals, go into the weekend showdown as favourites after finishing top of the table.

Chiefs suffered a last-gasp 35-28 defeat to Saints at Sandy Park in April, having overcome a 26-point half-time deficit in a thrilling 33-33 draw at Franklins Garden’s in September.

Exeter boss Baxter said: “I think the one thing I would be pretty certain of is it’s going to be a pretty high energy game.

“Northampton score points. We’ve had quite a few games where we’ve probably looked at our best in the last 20, 25 minutes.

“It’s likely to be a pretty hurly-burly 80 minutes, I would think.”