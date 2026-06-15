Wales lose injured Assiratti for summer internationals

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales prop Keiron Assiratti has been ruled out of the national side’s summer programme after suffering a calf injury.

The Cardiff Rugby tighthead sustained the injury during his side’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat to the Stormers last month and will miss Wales’ upcoming fixtures against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.

The 28-year-old, who has won 19 caps, is the latest setback for head coach Steve Tandy ahead of his first campaign in charge.

Wales have confirmed they will not call up a replacement, leaving Dillon Lewis, Sam Wainwright and uncapped Ospreys prop Ben Warren as the remaining specialist tighthead options in the squad.

The loss of Assiratti further reduces Wales’ resources in the position, with Tomas Francis being rested this summer and Bath’s Archie Griffin unavailable following surgery.

Assiratti becomes the second player to withdraw from the squad after Bath back Louie Hennessey was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Wales begin their summer programme against the Barbarians at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on 27 June before launching their Nations Championship campaign against Fiji in Cardiff on 4 July.

Tandy’s side will then travel to South America to face Argentina before taking on world champions South Africa later in the month.

The Wales head coach originally named a 48-man squad, which has now been reduced to 46 and is expected to be trimmed further following the Barbarians fixture.

Wales squad

Forwards (26): Rhys Barratt (Cardiff), Rhys Carre (Saracens), Nicky Smith (Leicester), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Liam Belcher (Cardiff), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Dillon Lewis (Dragons), Sam Wainwright (Cardiff), Ben Warren (Ospreys), Adam Beard (Montpellier), Ben Carter (Dragons), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Olly Cracknell (Leicester), Kane James (Exeter), Harrison Keddie (Dragons), Alex Mann (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Ryan Woodman (Dragons).

Backs (20): Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Kieran Hardy (Ospreys), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Gloucester), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Scarlets), Eddie James (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Gloucester), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Gabriel Hamer-Webb (Leicester), Ellis Mee (Scarlets), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol), Tom Rogers (Scarlets).