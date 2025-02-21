Wales lose to Italy on Hayley Ladd’s big night
Hayley Ladd’s 100th appearance for Wales ended in a 1-0 defeat away to Italy in the Nations League.
Everton midfielder Ladd become only the 10th player – male or female – to bring up a century of caps for Wales in Monza, but was unable to help the visitors recover from a poor start.
Barbara Bonansea broke the deadlock with a fifth-minute goal for Italy and it proved enough to settle an even contest.
Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson included Ladd in her starting line-up and also handed a full debut to Manchester City teenager Mayzee Davies for the Group A4 encounter.
The Dragons made a poor start on their return to life back in the top tier with Bonansea finding the net after a succession of Italy corners.
Wilkinson’s side did respond admirably and captain Angharad James hit the woodwork, but it stayed 1-0 at the break.
It was Wales who dictated play in the second period but while they finished with 52 per cent possession, the away team were unable to find a leveller.
There is little time for Wilkinson’s team to dwell on this result with Sweden the visitors to the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.