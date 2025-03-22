Wales lose to Scotland in opening Women’s Six Nations match

Scotland opened their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 24-21 victory over Wales at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

Carys Phillips’ converted try in the fourth minute gave Wales – who finished bottom of last season’s competition – a flying start to the new campaign.

But Helen Nelson got Scotland on the board with a 16th-minute penalty and she also converted Sarah Bonar’s 35th-minute try as the hosts rallied to go into the break leading 10-7.

Emma Orr crossed three minutes after the break to extend Scotland’s lead, Nelson adding the extras again, before Wales were reduced to 14 players when number eight Georgia Evans was shown a red card after receiving a second yellow for a high tackle.

Scotland’s numerical advantage lasted only three minutes, however, after their number eight Evie Gallagher saw her yellow card for a dangerous clear-out upgraded to a red following a review.

Wales added two more converted tries via Abbie Fleming and Gwenllian Pyrs to keep themselves in contention during a hard-fought second half, but Leah Bartlett dotted down in between them to ensure Scotland kept their noses in front.

