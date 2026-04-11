Wales lose to Scotland in Women’s Six Nations opener

Wales opened their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 24-19 loss to Scotland.

Chloe Rollie finished a quick break to cross and send Scotland ahead, with Helen Nelson converting, but Wales instantly responded through Kelsey Jones from the rolling maul and Keira Bevan added the extras.

Leah Bartlett was sent to the sin bin, with Wales soon capitalising as Sisilia Tuipulotu went over, but Bevan’s conversion attempt hit the post and Scottish fly-half Nelson kicked a penalty to reduce Wales’ lead to 12-10 at the break.

Scotland struck soon after the restart when Shona Campbell pounced on a loose kick before charging over, and after Bryonie King was sent to the sin bin, Lucia Scott latched on to a cross-field kick before grounding, with Nelson converting both tries.

Although skipper Kate Williams replied for Wales in the final 10 minutes, with the try converted by Lleucu George amid late drama which also saw Demi Swann sin-binned in the 85th minute, a mistake from the Welsh line-out saw the ball go out as Scotland clinched victory.