Wales losing run extends to 18 defeats after late capitulation against Japan
Wales wilted in the Kitakyushu heat to lose 24-19 to Japan and suffer an 18th successive Test defeat.
First-half tries from Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers, as well as a penalty try and a Sam Costelow conversion, gave Wales a 19-7 interval lead and hopes of a first victory since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup 21 months ago.
But Japan dominated the second half and tries from Takuro Matsunaga, Ichigo Nakakusu and Halatoa Vailea, plus nine points from the boot of Seungsin Lee, piled on more misery for Wales.
Brave Blossoms boss Eddie Jones said he had hoped for a hot day to “run Wales off their feet” and the oppressive conditions – with the temperature above 30 degrees Celsius as well as high humidity – meant water breaks in each half and an extended interval.
Handling errors
A slippery ball produced countless handling errors and there was often little rhythm to a disrupted contest that took over two hours to complete.
Taulupe Faletau, Nicky Smith, Ben Thomas and Blair Murray survived from the 68-14 thrashing to England in the Six Nations as interim head coach Matt Sherratt made 11 changes.
Number eight Faletau – the fifth-most capped Welshman – made his 109th appearance but it was largely an inexperienced line-up with six starters having fewer than 10 caps.
Wales’ fall from grace had left them in 12th place on World Rugby’s rankings table, one spot above Japan, and it was very much a meeting between two teams in transition.
There was a worrying start to the contest as Ben Carter took a hit to the side of the head inside 30 seconds.
Carter slumped to the ground after attempting to make a tackle and there was a lengthy stoppage before the second row forward was taken away on a stretcher.
Wales immediately shrugged off that blow as Faletau exploited space profited from a line-out ploy to send Thomas over with a well-timed pass and Costelow converted.
Japan were on the backfoot and struggling to get out of their own half, but scored from their first attack after 16 minutes as winger Kippei Ishida sliced through midfield to set up Matsunaga and Lee’s kick restored parity.
Penalty try
Wales hit the front again with a penalty try after Nakakusu, who had replaced the injured Matsunaga moments earlier, deliberately slapped the ball away as Josh Adams closed on Kieran Hardy’s chip by the try line.
Nakakusu suffered further punishment with a yellow card, and Wales took advantage of their extra man after Japan had found touch from the kick-off.
Faletau broke away from a scrum going backwards and Hardy, Costelow and Johnny Williams moved the ball on for Rogers to scamper into the corner.
The tide turned in the second half as Amato Fakatava saw his effort ruled out for a Shinobu Fujiwara knock-on, but Japan were not to be denied after going through the phases.
Rogers slipped off a tackle and Nakakusu dived over with Lee adding the extras and soon reducing the deficit to two points with a penalty.
Japan got their noses in front for the first time as replacement Vailea barged over and Lee’s sparked celebrations that continued until the final whistle.
The two-match series will conclude in Kobe next Saturday.
If Cymru ever win again they’ll have to have an open-topped bus for the team to celebrate.
Could be one of those driverless buses by the time that happens !
Sod education and health, the only thing that matters at the next senedd election is turning this s-show around. Hope the loss will teach us to not try winning with homegrown players. Let’s import some New Zealand and South Africans like the Irish and Scots and take it from there.
When I thought we couldn’t get lower, this happens. 19-7 up and we lose again. You cannot blame the conditions. It affected Japan too. Wales were in control most of the match and made so many schoolboy errors. Lineouts missed or overthrown. What an embarrassing display. These are professional players right? Sorry, but when you have clear chances and fuff them allowing the opposition to regroup deserve all the ridicule. And we and they will get it. How many times did Wales gather the lineout ball, not pop it down to players waiting , only to get held up by… Read more »
Decent first half performance but a pretty limp second half one. We look so low on confidence, and lack leadership in key areas. Massive 2nd Test awaits.