Wales make changes ahead of second Test

Wales women’s head coach Sean Lynn has made seven changes for their second Test with Australia.

Kate Williams is brought into the team after Saturday’s 21-12 victory and will co-captain alongside Alex Callender.

Carys Cox makes her first start of the tour, while an all-new front row is selected, with Carys Phillips and Gwenllian Pyrs drafted into the line-up. Aisilia Tuipulotu and Abbie Fleming are also recalled, while Harlequins’ Kayleigh Powell starts at fly-half.

‘Be brave’

Lynn said: “The squad were told before we came out that every player will get game time here in Australia and that is why we have made seven changes to the starting line-up.

“The seven players selected have been told to be brave and to build on what we achieved in Brisbane and stake a claim for World Cup places.”

Wing Jasmine Joyce is set to win her 50th cap as Wales attempt to claim a series win.

