Wales making sure they are ruthless as they prepare to meet Argentina

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Steve Tandy insists Wales have moved on from a record autumn defeat to Argentina as they prepare for their second Nations Championship fixture in San Juan.

Head coach Tandy was given an immediate size of the task to rebuild Wales when the Pumas romped to a 52-28 Cardiff victory in his first game in charge in November.

The two sides meet again on Saturday with Wales encouraged by beating Italy and Fiji – the first time they have managed back-to-back Test wins since the 2023 World Cup – and Argentina having lost their Nations Championship opener at home to Scotland.

“It was our first game together and I thought Argentina gave us a lot of lessons,” said Tandy, reflecting on that loss.

“It’s always relevant looking back at games, but we’ve also moved on.

“The reality for us is we can’t take our eye off the ball because we’ve still got a long way to go.

“It is nicer trying to do that after a win (against Fiji), which is great for the players and rewards the hard work they put in.

“It’s great to see for the supporters and for the nation, but we want to do it (win) more on a consistent basis.”

Wales have fond memories of San Juan having won there in 2018 as part of a 2-0 series victory under Warren Gatland.

There are several survivors from that tour, among them scrum-half Tomos Williams, winger Josh Adams, second row Adam Beard and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

But Tandy has warned of the “hostile” environment facing Wales on the second leg of their summer Nations Championship programme.

After Argentina, Wales meet world champions South Africa in Durban next weekend.

“It’s a great opportunity to see how far our development has come and to play a world-class team in their own backyard,” said Tandy.

“There’ll be lots of passion, they’re at home, it will be hostile.

“The boys are used to playing in hostile environments, but it will probably be a bit more intense this weekend.

“When we get an opportunity to put ourselves in the game, it’s about making sure we are ruthless.”