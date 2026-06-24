Wales manager Craig Bellamy in advanced talks to take charge at Burnley

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales appear set to lose manager Craig Bellamy with the 46-year-old in advanced talks to take charge at Sky Bet Championship club Burnley.

Bellamy – who is halfway through a four-year contract – was initially prepared to commit himself to Wales and their Euro 2028 campaign amid speculation linking him to Celtic and Burnley.

But Burnley have pushed hard for their former coach to succeed Scott Parker following their relegation from the Premier League, and the Press Association now understands Bellamy is in contract talks with the Clarets.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told S4C: “You have to be open to the fact that people can express themselves in different ways. But Craig has been special to Welsh football.

“Craig has been fantastic for us in terms of the football we play and the energy we have.

“But of course, we have to be aware of the fact that we are in a huge football industry and that people have different objectives.

“In my opinion, Craig will go on to be a world-class coach.”

Bellamy was appointed Wales manager in July 2024 after spending two years as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley.

He began in impressive fashion with a nine-game unbeaten run – five wins and four draws – and won promotion to Nations League A.

But Wales failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup after losing a play-off semi-final shoot-out to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

Bellamy was blamed by many Wales fans for making poor substitutions after taking the lead in that Cardiff clash, and has not won any of his last four games.

Steve Cooper, the former Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Swansea boss, and ex-Wolves head coach Rob Edwards are among the early contenders to succeed Bellamy should he depart.