Wales ‘means everything’ – Tomas Francis

Tomas Francis says it means “everything” to play for Wales again after leaving home to perform on a French stage complete with pitchside oysters and champagne.

Francis headed for Provence nearly three years ago and admits it is a different world to the one he knew at Exeter and Ospreys.

Until Saturday, when he appeared as a second-half substitute in the 48-7 thrashing against England, Francis had not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup.

The intervening years may have been tough for Welsh rugby fans to digest – with Wales having lost 22 of 24 Test matches – but it is an environment the 33-year-old prop could not wait to rejoin.

“Rugby in France is an entertainment business,” said Francis, who is expected to win his 79th cap against France on Sunday and will join Sale next season.

“I play in the second division where my team’s had two and a half years of sell-outs.

“They serve oysters on the side of the pitch, they have champagne. There’s a party in the bodega after, and the rugby matches that.

“When we play at home for Provence it’s ‘joue’ (play), on top. Then (Top 14 teams) play Castres away and it’s a dogfight, and the fans love that just as much.”

York-born Francis made his name at Exeter between 2014 and 2021, where he won the English Premiership twice.

Francis also came off the bench against Racing 92 in 2020 as Exeter were crowned European champions.

He believes there are parallels between the success story he was part of in Devon and the path Wales have started to embark on under new head coach Steve Tandy.

“As soon as Steve came in I had conversations with him,” said Francis. “I wanted to add my experience because it’s an exciting time.

“I’ve always said my favourite time in rugby was my first few years at Exeter. We never made the play-offs and the journey to that first Premiership, to Europe, that’s what I enjoyed.

“The growth potential of this team is something that excited me to be part of. To be that senior guy also.”

Francis should get that opportunity in Cardiff against players who play in the same country as him and with whom he is very familiar.

The reigning Six Nations champions began the 2026 tournament by beating Ireland 36-14 and are strong favourites to add to the sombre mood surrounding Welsh rugby.

Tough

Francis said: “We know it’s going to be tough, but we’re at home and we’ve got to try and get the crowd behind us.

“I’ve had an amazing few years away of family time, but I’ve missed it and it’s awesome to be back. It means everything.

“My girls are flying over for their first game – I left for France with a nine-month-old and a two-year-old – and for them to come back and watch is amazing.”