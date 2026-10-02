Wales must build on Norway win against Denmark, says Williams

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Neco Williams has challenged Wales to follow their victory over Norway with another win against Denmark on Sunday.

Thursday’s 2-1 success at Cardiff City Stadium ended a six-game winless run and gave Craig Bellamy’s side their first victory in the top tier of the Nations League.

But Williams said Wales must now show they can produce that level of performance consistently, starting against a Denmark side he believes they gave too much respect in their earlier meeting.

“This is one game and we have to do it consistently,” said the Nottingham Forest full-back.

“This has to be the same against Denmark on Sunday as well because at their place it wasn’t us.

“We gave them too much respect and the better team won on the day. It’s important we put in a good performance and get the three points off them.”

The result moved Wales level on three points with Denmark and Norway after opening defeats against the Danes and Portugal.

Norway, whose side featured Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, reached the World Cup quarter-finals this summer. Their defeat in Cardiff was only their fourth in competitive football in two-and-a-half years, following losses to France, England and Portugal.

For Wales, it was a first win of 2026 and the first time they had beaten a higher-ranked opponent during Bellamy’s two years in charge.

“It’s the first win in Group A so there’s definitely plenty to be happy with and plenty of good stuff in the game that we can build on,” Williams said.

“We’ve worked hard and deserve to get where we are. Now it’s about staying here and competing against these top nations.”

Wales had previously managed one draw and seven defeats in League A. Their last spell in the top tier ended in relegation in 2022, before Bellamy led them back up by winning a group containing Turkey and Iceland.

Thursday’s victory also eased pressure on the manager following Wales’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Abuse

Bellamy spoke afterwards about personal abuse he had received in recent months. His talks with Burnley over their managerial vacancy in June had angered some supporters, although he said he had turned down “big money” to remain in charge of Wales.

Williams said the Norway result was an important response to the opening two defeats.

“The first two games just wasn’t us and we had to put that right,” he said. “We had to show who we are and what we can do.”

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