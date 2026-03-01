Wales must expect Ireland at their ruthless best, says Hawkins

Joe Hawkins says Wales will prepare for the “best version” of Ireland as they bid to end a three-year wait for a Six Nations victory in Dublin on Friday night.

Ireland’s championship campaign began inconsistently, with a heavy defeat in France followed by a laboured home win over Italy. But Andy Farrell’s side rediscovered their cutting edge last weekend, dismantling England 42-21 at Allianz Stadium to keep their title hopes alive.

That emphatic victory has only heightened the challenge facing Wales, who remain without a Six Nations win in Dublin since 2021.

“You can’t think what Ireland team’s going to turn up,” said centre Hawkins.

“You’ve just got to prepare for the best performance they are going to put out, make sure we’re there to match it and hopefully get a win.

“The biggest focus for us going to Dublin is to take care of our own process and performance, then come the end of 80 minutes hopefully we’ll be on the right side of the result.

“But they’re coming off a big win at Twickenham and are going to be full of confidence.”

Wales head to the Aviva Stadium still searching for their first championship victory of the campaign. Heavy defeats to England and France had threatened to derail their progress, but there were clear signs of improvement against Scotland in Cardiff last weekend.

Warren Gatland’s side led for much of the contest and were within five minutes of a morale-boosting win before Scotland struck late to inflict a 14th consecutive Six Nations defeat on Wales.

Hawkins believes the performance nevertheless restored belief within the squad.

“Self-belief was a big thing. It was something we had spoken about, and it does make a difference when you’re playing free with that confidence,” he said.

“Naturally you free up a little bit, you see space a little bit quicker than maybe you have done previously.

“A game like the Scotland game really drives that confidence of what we’re doing is paying off.

“We know we’re more than capable of competing with these teams and we’re not too far away.”

Ireland’s five-try display against England underlined the attacking threat Wales must contain, particularly in midfield.

While Bundee Aki has yet to feature in this year’s championship following a January suspension, Stuart McCloskey has impressed in a developing partnership with Garry Ringrose.

Impressed

Hawkins, who has faced McCloskey before, is wary of the Ulster centre’s all-round skillset.

“He’s playing well. I’ve played against him a couple times and you know what to expect,” he said.

“He’s not just a big man that wants to carry over the top of you.

“He’s got a nice offloading game and short passing game, so he can mix it up a bit as well.”

For Wales, the task is clear: match Ireland’s intensity and back their own growing confidence to finally turn promise into a result.