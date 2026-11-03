Wales must treat Japan clash like start of World Cup campaign – Nicky Smith

The Sale loosehead prop was part of Wales’ 2019 World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals under Warren Gatland.

Smith is set to win his 67th cap this weekend as Wales resume their Nations Championship campaign in Cardiff after winning one and losing two of their summer Tests in the competition.

But Smith is looking further ahead than four autumn Tests, with Wales’ World Cup opener against Zimbabwe in Adelaide just 11 months away.

“In this group we’re expected to win all the home games,” said 32-year-old Smith. “I think that’s the expectation of the team now.

“We understand the challenges of that and we’ve got Japan, New Zealand and Australia, all tough games in their own right.

“We want to win as many home games as possible and we know the bigger picture stuff is that it’s World Cup year.

“We want to go into that World Cup with great momentum, and the autumn is a brilliant starting point for that.

“So having a positive autumn, you know, that really puts us in a good stride. Six Nations, World Cup camp, warm-up games, and then that first group game (in Australia).

“We want to be going in to that full of momentum, full of positivity about our performances, and where we are as a team.”

Smith swapped Leicester for Sale this summer as English clubs strengthened their Welsh stock.

Skipper Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan left Ospreys for Gloucester with their impact at Kingsholm matched by Aaron Wainwright, who has played a key role in Leicester’s rise to the top of the Gallagher Prem following his Dragons departure.

In all, Wales have 14 England-based players in Steve Tandy’s Nations Championship squad, as well as Montpellier lock forward Adam Beard.

Smith said: “The Welsh boys are doing Wales proud (in England). It’s a competitive league.

“A lot of boys who haven’t played in the Prem before have stepped up and you’d swear they’ve been there for years.

“But I doubt anyone is surprised when you look at the talent. Dewi, Jac and Aaron are world-class players and playing for good teams.

“So it’s a recipe for them to play on a big stage and play big games, and they’ve been brilliant. Credit to all of them.”

Wales suffered Nations Championship defeats in Argentina and South Africa in July after beating Fiji in their Cardiff opener.

Worryingly, Wales conceded 16 tries and missed 106 tackles in those three games and shoring up a porous defence is top of their autumn agenda.

Defence coach Peter Murchie said: “From my side in the summer, we can be much better.

“I wasn’t happy with the defence overall and I think there’s much more in us.

“There are improvements to be made. We want to be extremely tough to break down and a tough team to play against.”