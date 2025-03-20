Wales’ Neco Williams keeps ‘little reminder’ of grandfather’s impact on career

Neco Williams has revealed the significance of a prized ring among his collection of medals ahead of Wales’ 2026 World Cup campaign.

Williams suffered huge personal loss at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when his parents came to the team hotel on the eve of Wales’ first match against the United States to tell him his beloved grandfather Kelvin Jones had died.

The Nottingham Forest full-back’s grandfather played a huge role in his fledgling career, both in an advisory capacity and transporting the youngster to Liverpool training from his north Wales home.

“He wasn’t just my granddad, he played a huge part,” said Williams. “He was also where I got my football ability from – he actually got scouted for Everton but broke his leg a week before the trial – and I’m still playing for him, 100 per cent.

“The day after, I had one of the biggest games of my career. It was obviously a tough time.

“But if he had still been there, he would have said to me, ‘you’re playing’. Regardless of what’s happened. So, that’s what I had to do.”

Trophies

Williams’ trophy collection includes Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and FA Youth Cup titles from his Liverpool days, as well as a Sky Bet Championship winner’s medal from a loan spell at Fulham.

Sitting next to them is a ring reminding him of the influence his grandfather had on his career.

“I had a ring made with his name on it,” said Williams.

“It’s always a little reminder to myself when I go home to see the achievements in my career with my medals and trophies.

“The ring is there as well because he helped me get those things.”

Kazakhstan

Wales start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Kazakhstan in Cardiff on Saturday and play North Macedonia away three days later.

Williams joined the camp high on confidence with Forest third in the Premier League and in touching distance of a Champions League spot next season.

He said: “You never lose your ability but you can lose your confidence. Luckily, I obviously have a lot of confidence right now.

“It’s up to me now to take that into these Wales games.

“The last World Cup feels a long time ago, but it still feels like a tournament where we could have done better.

“Hopefully, we can use it to qualify for this World Cup and what happened in Qatar can be useful.

“Last time we were just there, but this time we really want to make an impact. We want to showcase what we can do to the rest of the world.”

