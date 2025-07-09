Wales on the brink of Euro 2025 exit despite landmark goal from Jess Fishlock

Wales have been all-but eliminated from Euro 2025 after a 4-1 defeat to France in Group D.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side were put to the sword by Les Bleus in St Gallen, despite Jess Fishlock scoring her country’s first-ever goal at a major tournament.

Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro bagged for France to leave Wales needing to beat England and manufacture a nine-goal swing in goal difference in Sunday’s final match.

Even if they can achieve that unlikely feat, they also need France to beat the Netherlands.

Wales must have feared a long night when the French went ahead in just the ninth minute.

Mateo did very well to control a flick on from Selma Bacha’s inswinging corner and then sent a cushioned volley into the roof of the net.

But Wales were level five minutes later as Fishlock created history.

Not only did she score her country’s first goal at a major tournament, she also became the oldest women to score at the European Championships at the age of 38 years and 176 days when she prodded home Ceri Holland’s improvised cross.

It was initially ruled out for offside but the decision was overruled by VAR.

France went back in front just before half-time from the spot after Holland fouled Mateo and Diani converted, but only just as her weak effort hit the legs of Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel and trickled over the line.

France made it three in the 53rd minute when Majri swept home after the Welsh defence had been caught playing out from the back.

Geyoro put the icing on the cake when she tapped home Diani’s cross as France made it 10 wins from 10 in 2025.

