Wales on the end of a Six Nations hammering by England

Andrew Baldock, PA Rugby Union Correspondent

Ellie Kildunne marked her 50th cap by scoring a hat-trick of tries as England took another step towards retaining the Guinness Women’s Six Nations title by crushing Wales 67-12 in Cardiff.

The Red Roses full-back completed her treble in just eight second-half minutes as England cruised home at the Principality Stadium.

It was a 10th successive victory against Wales and came after England were rocked by conceding an early try, but they soon discovered a familiar successful formula and went one point better than the men’s winning margin on the same ground two weeks ago.

A 31st Six Nations win on the bounce – and 22nd against all opponents – was established early on through number eight Maddie Feaunati’s try double, plus touchdowns for centre Megan Jones and prop Sarah Bern.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison kicked three conversions, and then it became the Kildunne show in front of the biggest crowd for a Welsh women’s sporting event on home soil of 21,186, with Harrison adding three more conversions as Abby Dow (2) and Abi Burton (2) claimed further touchdowns.

Prop Jenni Scoble and flanker Kate Williams scored tries for Wales – scrum-half Keira Bevan landed one conversion – but there was no disguising the gulf in class as England marched on.

Wales made all the early running, and they stunned their opponents through a seventh-minute try after Harrison dropped the ball behind her own line and conceded an attacking scrum.

Wales had to make the opportunity count and they did not disappoint as patient build-up play ended in tighthead Scoble touching down from close range and Bevan converting.

A challenge had been thrown down to the visitors, but their response was emphatic as they posted two tries in three minutes.

Feaunati claimed the first when she broke clear from the back of a lineout, then Cardiff-born Jones shredded Wales’ defence on a brilliant solo run, with Harrison adding both conversions.

England assumed control with consummate ease and Bern crashed over for their third try – Harrison again converted – as they moved past 20 points inside the opening quarter.

A brilliant England attack ended with Dow breaching Wales’ defence, but the score was ruled out following a forward pass from Kildunne.

England, though, did not have to wait long for their bonus-point score as another sweeping move ended with Feaunati claiming her second score that took the Red Roses almost out of sight.

Wales showed some neat touches in attack but they could find no way through England’s defence in their attempts to reduce the deficit, and the Red Roses led by 19 points at the interval.

One-way traffic continued after the break, with Kildunne touching down and Harrison converting, leaving Wales 26 points adrift midway through the third quarter.

Two more tries for Kildunne underlined England’s dominance and it became a procession after that as further scores followed and the Red Roses reached 60 points.

