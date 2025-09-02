Wales players rally round Georgia Evans after online criticism of her appearance

Wales players have rallied round team-mate Georgia Evans after online trolls attacked her appearance during the Rugby World Cup.

The Saracens number eight, who often ties her hair back during games with ribbons, was criticised on social media over her look before Saturday’s defeat by Canada ended Welsh hopes of making the quarter-finals.

‘Not sorry’

Evans replied to the criticism on her own social media, saying “bows in my hair, the tape around my arm, the eye lashes and full face of make-up that I choose to wear” has no effect on her playing ability.

The 28-year-old added that if her appearance offended anyone then she was “so not sorry”.

The online abuse directed at Evans has soured the build-up to Wales’ final group game against Fiji in Exeter.

Wales prop Sisilia Tuipulotu said at a media briefing on Tuesday: “I don’t think anyone should change who they are on or off the field – if that’s their personality, that’s who they are, I’m not going to judge them.

“Georgia is a class player, so it doesn’t matter if she has a bow in her hair or make-up on her face.

“She shows what she can do on the field and that’s all that matters.

“I don’t think people see how much what they say can affect a person.”

‘Sad’

Fly-half Kayleigh Powell said: “For me, it just makes me really sad that people feel that’s what they want to do, rather than just support the game.

“If you’re not interested, just don’t say anything.”

Wales hope to end their tournament on a high note after 38-8 and 42-0 defeats to Scotland and Canada confirmed their early exit from the tournament.

Fiji are also winless and out of the competition after losing 65-7 to Canada and 29-15 to Scotland.

Wales prop Jenni Scoble has been ruled out of Saturday’s Sandy Park clash.

Scoble suffered an ankle injury against Canada, and Wales head coach Sean Lynn has called Abbey Constable into the squad.