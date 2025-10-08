Wales prop hit with three-match ban

Sale prop WillGriff John has received a three-match ban after being cited for dangerous play in a ruck during his side’s 28-16 Gallagher Prem defeat to Bath.

The Wales international, who was on as a replacement, made direct contact with the head of Archie Griffin in the final minute of Friday’s match at the Recreation Ground.

John, 32, was shown a yellow card for making contact with the head of Sam Underhill on his initial entry into the ruck but the subsequent incident involving Griffin was not reviewed by the TMO.

High degree of danger

A disciplinary panel deemed the second incident to contain a high degree of danger without mitigation and be “completely avoidable”.

John, who admitted the offence, will miss Sale’s home game against Newcastle on Friday and the visit to Saracens on October 18.

He is also due to sit out the trip to Leicester on October 25, albeit his suspension will be reduced to two matches if he successfully completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme.