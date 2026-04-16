Wales recall Jasmine Joyce for Six Nations clash with France

Wales wing Jasmine Joyce has been recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff.

Joyce, who was dropped for last weekend’s 24-19 round-one defeat to Scotland, replaces Lisa Neumann, who will miss the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Scrum-half Seren Lockwood will make her first international start after being selected ahead of Keira Bevan in the only other change made by head coach Sean Lynn.

“We took a real step forward as a group of players, coaches and staff against Scotland and there was real evidence of what we have started to build,” said Lynn.

“France are one of the best teams in the world and we know they will pose a real challenge, but this is about us delivering a performance and taking another step forward.”