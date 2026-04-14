Wales thrash Albania to go joint-top of World Cup group

Wales are joint-top of their Women’s World Cup qualifying group after storming to a 4-0 win over Albania in Wrexham.

Hannah Cain opened the scoring after 15 minutes when she got on the end of Mared Griffiths’ low first-time cross to the far post and finished into the corner.

Albania goalkeeper Rajmonda Spahiu was at fault for Wales’ second, dropping Cain’s cross at the feet of Elise Hughes who tapped in from close range.

Griffiths’ far-post cross was then headed in by Rhiannon Roberts early in the second half as Wales asserted their dominance.

And the rout was complete in the 55th minute when Lily Woodham’s cross was taken in her stride by Cain who rifled in her second and her team’s fourth.