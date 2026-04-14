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Wales thrash Albania to go joint-top of World Cup group

14 Apr 2026 2 minute read
Wales’ Rhiannon Roberts celebrates scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifying match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wales are joint-top of their Women’s World Cup qualifying group after storming to a 4-0 win over Albania in Wrexham.

Hannah Cain opened the scoring after 15 minutes when she got on the end of Mared Griffiths’ low first-time cross to the far post and finished into the corner.

Albania goalkeeper Rajmonda Spahiu was at fault for Wales’ second, dropping Cain’s cross at the feet of Elise Hughes who tapped in from close range.

Griffiths’ far-post cross was then headed in by Rhiannon Roberts early in the second half as Wales asserted their dominance.

And the rout was complete in the 55th minute when Lily Woodham’s cross was taken in her stride by Cain who rifled in her second and her team’s fourth.

Wales’ Hannah Cain and Albania’s Arbiona Bajraktari battle for the ball during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifying match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

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Y Cymro
Y Cymro
16 minutes ago

Superb result for Wales. 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

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