Wales resume World Cup qualifying action in Kazakhstan – the key talking points

Wales resume World Cup qualifying action in far-flung Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Craig Bellamy’s side are currently second in Group J behind North Macedonia.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Astana clash.

Long journey into the unknown

The Wales men’s senior team have never ventured to Kazakhstan before, a 3,000-mile trip east and four hours ahead of Cardiff.

Such a marathon journey to central Asia presents significant logistical challenges, and Wales players and staff left their Vale of Glamorgan base a day earlier than is usual for away games to acclimatise in Astana.

Playing on an artificial surface at the Astana Arena will also present its own challenges.

Bouncing back from defeat

Wales boss Bellamy suffered the first loss of his tenure in June as Belgium shaded a seven-goal thriller in Brussels.

How Wales react to that 4-3 defeat – in which they trailed 3-0 before fighting back to level – will hold the key to keeping alive hopes of top spot and gaining automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup finals.

Wales are currently on seven points, one behind North Macedonia having played half of their eight fixtures, while Belgium have four points from two games.

50 up for Mepham

Centre-back Chris Mepham is in line to win his 50th cap against Kazakhstan.

Mepham made his debut at the China Cup in March 2018 and has plenty of big-game experience, having played for Wales at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old, who helped Sunderland into the Premier League last season during a loan spell on Wearside, has just completed a permanent move from Bournemouth to West Brom.

Ampadu absence

Losing Ethan Ampadu to injury has been an unwelcome feature of the Bellamy era.

The Leeds captain missed four Nations League games in the autumn as well as the start of World Cup qualifying in March due to issues with his knee.

Ampadu is absent again after hurting his ankle in Leeds’ opening Premier League game, a real blow as Bellamy says Wales do not possess another player with the midfielder’s “number six profile”.

Red-hot attack

Wales are spoilt for choice when it comes to attacking options, with several forwards having started the season in good form.

Brennan Johnson scored in Tottenham’s first two Premier League games and David Brooks has shone for Bournemouth.

In the Championship, Kieffer Moore has found the net four times for new club Wrexham, and Sorba Thomas has two goals and three assists since joining Stoke this summer.