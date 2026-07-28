Wales’ Ruby Evans wins floor gold to end eventful Commonwealth Games on a high

The 19-year-old had arrived in Scotland as a multiple medal contender but cut a frustrated figure after a plunge from the beam cost her any chance in the all-around competition on Sunday.

Ruby Evans held the rage at bay as she capped a tumultuous Commonwealth Games by clinching women’s floor gold for Wales on the final day of the gymnastics competition in Glasgow.

Evans’ individual sixth-placed finish followed her team narrowly missing out on a medal in the team competition, and she opted to withdraw from Monday’s uneven bars final in order to focus fully on her favourite discipline.

Her decision paid off as a high-risk routine earned her a score of 13.500 and eclipsed England duo Abigail Martin and Shantae-Eve Amankwaah, who took silver and bronze with 13.333 and 13.300 respectively.

“I feel like coming out angry kind of helps,” said Evans, whose team-mates, twin sisters Abigail and Emily Roper, had each clinched bronze medals in their respective apparatus finals on Monday.

“It gives you that fire and motivation to go out there and do well. But this morning I was actually quite chilled. I was surprised at my own emotions because I thought I’d be really nervous.”

Evans finished seventh in the beam final earlier in the session. She added: “I knew I wanted to make the beam final because it would help get the nerves out, and I could come out feeling confident on the floor.”

Luke Whitehouse followed up his gold medal in the men’s floor competition on Monday by taking silver in the men’s vault final behind Canada’s Felix Dolci.