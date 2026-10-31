Wales score convincing win over Japan

Wales comfortably completed the double over Japan with a 29-5 victory as they won back-to-back games for the first time since 2024.

They also finished their WXV Global Series with a third win in their four outings.

Conditions in Kumagaya City were far more favourable than they had been in Tokyo when Wales won 17-0 a week earlier and there were two tries for left wing Amy Williams as a result.

It was a more rounded performance from Sean Lynn’s side, although they were forced to spend the final 10 minutes on the back foot after picking up two yellow cards.

Keira Bevan was the first to go in to 68th minute for a deliberate knock on and then Hannah Dalavalle followed her for hair pulling.

Just as Wales hoped to finish with a flourish to add to their five earlier tries, they found themselves switching to defensive mode. The Japanese side at least picked up a try this time having been held scoreless in Japan in what was their 100th international.

They picked up a classic driving line out maul try shortly after Wales had taken the lead Wales started with good tempo as they tried to stretch the home defence from the start and a kick-pass from Lleucu George, followed by a neat chip ahead from Nel Metcalfe got Wales into the Japanese 22.

The pressure forced Japan to drop out and a huge carry from Wales co-captain Alex Callender put her side back on the front foot. Williams went close to scoring in the left corner and then front-rowers Sisi Tuipulotu and Kelsey Jones got even closer.

The backs were then given the opportunity to finish off the job and the ball swung down the line to wing Nel Metcalfe to allow her to run in to open the scoring. George converted.

Wales then paid the price for not clearing their lines and Japan were able to break their duck against their visitors with a try from hooker Moe Nagaoka. That was an early warning for Wales, who responded with a line out drive of their own in the 24th minute to let hooker Kelsey Jones bag a score than George once again improved.

As the clock ticked towards half-time Wales were pleased to win a breakdown penalty in defence after George had a kick charged down. Two minutes later they turned defence into attack as Seren Lockwood sniped around the narrow side of a driving maul on the home 22 to send Williams scampering over for her first score. George hit the upright with her attempted conversion, but Wales were still 19-5 ahead at the break and looking in shape to build a big score.

Japan lost flanker Jennifer Nduka to the sin bin five minutes into the second half when she punched the ball out of the hands of Lockwood at a breakdown. It didn’t take long for Wales to make the most of their advantage as Sisi Tuipulotu powered over from close range in the 49th minute to bag her fifth WXV try. Once again George hit the post with her conversion attempt and she wasn’t able to improve Williams’ second score in the 55th minute.

Vision

This time it was a brilliant long cut out pass from Callender that created the space for the wing to score. Wales had moved the ball from right to left and then came back again. The Japanese defensive line was quick to advance, and it took Callender’s vision to give Lisa Neumann the free run to send Williams in for her second try.

After that the visitors got close but couldn’t seal the deal on a sixth try. Bevan got up to the line after Williams had forced a five metre scrum with a superb kick and chase, but the replacement scrum half had the ball ripped away from her and Japan somehow cleared their lines. Then came the two yellow cards that forced Wales into defensive mode – a role they carried out really well.

A Callender turn over on her own line denied Japan a second try and George was able to kick out to bring the game to an end.

After nine successive defeats last year and in the early part of 2026 there has been a real shift in fortune for Sean Lynn’s side with four wins in their last five games. It should mean they can move into the 2027 Six Nations in far more confident mood.

(Credit: Welsh Rugby Union)