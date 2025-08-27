Wales scrum-half appointed club captain

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams has been appointed Gloucester captain for the upcoming Gallagher Prem season.

Williams replaces Lewis Ludlow in the role and is rewarded for an outstanding debut campaign at Kingsholm, which was recognised by winning the Gallagher Player of the Season award.

Ambitious

“We’ve got an exciting, ambitious group and I’m looking forward to leading them on the pitch,” said Williams, whose recent tour with the British and Irish Lions was cut short by a hamstring injury.

The Cardiff academy graduate, made his senior debut as a replacement against Munster in 2013 and went on to make 146 appearances before moving from the Arms Park to Gloucester in January 2024.

He featured in 19 games in the English Premiership last season, scoring 51 points.

The 30-year-old has been capped 65 times for Wales after scoring on his debut in the 22–20 win over South Africa at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC in 2018.

