Wales see Six Nations finale against Italy pushed back 24 hours for Pope funeral

23 Apr 2025 1 minute read
Scotland’s Emma Orr is tackled by Wales’ Kayleigh Powell during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match at the Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Wales’ final Women’s Six Nations fixture against Italy in Parma has been put back 24 hours because of Pope Francis’ funeral.

The game was due to have kicked off just three hours after the Pope’s funeral begins on Saturday, but Six Nations organisers have confirmed it has now been rescheduled for Sunday, at 1130 UK time.

Wooden spoon

Wales have lost all four of their games in this season’s tournament and will be consigned to the wooden spoon if they are beaten by Italy.

Edinburgh’s United Rugby Championship away fixture against Zebre Parma, meanwhile, has been brought forward from Saturday to Friday night.

“The league expresses its condolences to all who mourn the loss of Pope Francis, and thanks all stakeholders for helping to support this change of schedule in such a speedy manner,” a URC spokesperson said

