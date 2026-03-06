Wales show signs of improvement in battling loss to Ireland

Ireland kept alive their slim hopes of reclaiming the Guinness Six Nations title by battling to a 27-17 bonus-point victory against winless Wales in Dublin.

First-half tries from Jacob Stockdale and Jack Crowley put Andy Farrell’s side on course to set up a Triple Crown showdown with Scotland next weekend.

Wales responded through a superb solo score from prop Rhys Carre but were ultimately unable to prevent a 15th successive defeat in the championship, dating back to 2023.

Jack Conan and Jamie Osborne touched down in the second period, either side of an effort from Wales flanker James Botham, as the hosts built on a record success away to England in round three in relatively scrappy fashion.

Although Ireland remain in contention for championship glory, table-topping France will retain the title with a round to spare by beating Scotland with a bonus point at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Wales, meanwhile, will bid to avoid the wooden spoon for the third successive Six Nations when they host Italy on the final weekend following a creditable display at the Aviva Stadium.

Steve Tandy’s side crossed the Irish Sea heartened by a promising performance in a 26-23 loss to Scotland last time out and with genuine belief of causing an upset.

Yet Welsh hopes of a first Six Nations win in Dublin since 2012 were dealt a blow inside six minutes as Stockdale burst on to a Stuart McCloskey pass to claim his 20th international try.

It briefly looked like being a long evening for the visitors, but Conan’s 11th-minute finish was disallowed on review due to a knock-on by Tom O’Toole before a Dan Edwards penalty cut the deficit.

Wales grew into the game and were unfortunate not to edge ahead when Carre was held up over the line by McCloskey.

Momentum swung back the other way and Wales flanker Alex Mann produced a superb interception to alleviate sustained pressure before Ireland eventually stretched their lead courtesy of fly-half Crowley going over in the left corner.

However, Wales trailed just 12-10 at the end of an attritional opening period after loosehead Carre brushed aside Robert Baloucoune and darted around 30 metres to the line to score for the third match in a row in impressive fashion.

Ireland back-rower Conan made up for his earlier frustration by burrowing over four minutes into the second half.

But Wales continued to make life uncomfortable for their opponents.

Following sustained pressure – and a brief flashpoint involving Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong and Wales replacement Nicky Smith – Botham powered over in the 63rd minute, with Edwards’ conversion moving the away team back to within two points.

Ireland hit back within five minutes and had the bonus point in the bag when full-back Osborne finished a fine team move with his third try in as many games.

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams was sin-binned for an infringement in the build-up, while Crowley’s poor miss from the conversion attempt left his team protecting only a seven-point advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

Crowley regained his composure to slot a penalty with three minutes remaining to fatally end Welsh resistance and complete a 12-point personal haul.