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Wales skipper Kate Williams ruled out of remainder of Six Nations

30 Apr 2026 1 minute read
Wales’ Kate Williams speaks to the media during the 2026 Women’s Six Nations Launch Event. Photo Ben Whitley/PA Wire.

Wales captain Kate Williams will miss the remainder of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations due to the calf issue which caused her to sit out Saturday’s 62-24 round-three defeat away to England.

Wing Catherine Richards has also been ruled out of the upcoming games against Ireland and Italy due to a serious knee injury.

Flanker Bethan Lewis, who captained Wales against England in Bristol in the absence of Williams, will lead the team for the rest of the championship.

The Welsh Rugby Union also announced centre Freya Bell and full-back Amy Williams have joined Sean Lynn’s squad from the under-21 set-up.

Wales have lost to Scotland, France and England in the opening three fixtures to extend their losing streak in the Six Nations to eight games.

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