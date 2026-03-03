Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales snatch stoppage-time draw in World Cup qualifier

03 Mar 2026 1 minute read
Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson. Credit: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales snatched a 2-2 draw away against the Czech Republic in their Women’s World Cup qualification opener with a stoppage-time equaliser from Elise Hughes.

The home side went ahead in the 16th minute when Eva Bartonova scrambled the ball in from a corner.

Wales – beginning life without all-time leading scorer Jess Fishlock, who retired following Euro 2025 – were back on level terms in the 29th minute after Hannah Cain swept home a left-wing cross from Lily Woodham.

The Czech Republic regained the lead after 53 minutes. Bartonova showed great close control in the right side of the penalty area to float a ball back across goal, with Jana Zufankova knocking it in at the far post.

But just when it seemed time was up, Gemma Evans floated over a deep cross which substitute Hughes glanced in with a deft header.

