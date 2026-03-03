Wales snatch stoppage-time draw in World Cup qualifier
Wales snatched a 2-2 draw away against the Czech Republic in their Women’s World Cup qualification opener with a stoppage-time equaliser from Elise Hughes.
The home side went ahead in the 16th minute when Eva Bartonova scrambled the ball in from a corner.
Wales – beginning life without all-time leading scorer Jess Fishlock, who retired following Euro 2025 – were back on level terms in the 29th minute after Hannah Cain swept home a left-wing cross from Lily Woodham.
The Czech Republic regained the lead after 53 minutes. Bartonova showed great close control in the right side of the penalty area to float a ball back across goal, with Jana Zufankova knocking it in at the far post.
But just when it seemed time was up, Gemma Evans floated over a deep cross which substitute Hughes glanced in with a deft header.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.