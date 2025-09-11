Wales star Brooks pens new Bournemouth deal

David Brooks has signed a new contract with Bournemouth, keeping him at the club for another four years.

The Wales winger has made 151 appearances for the Cherries and scored 22 times following his move from Sheffield United in 2018.

Brooks was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and underwent intensive treatment before announcing in May 2022 that he was cancer-free.

The 28-year-old forward did not play for Bournemouth for 18 months after the effect the illness took on his body, and Brooks spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Southampton.

Eye-catching

Brooks helped Saints win promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs before returning to Bournemouth, where he was used off the bench last season until his eye-catching displays this term.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal,” said Brooks, who has started all three of Bournemouth’s Premier League game so far this season.

“The past seven years have come with some ups and downs, of course nothing to do with the club, but I’ve really enjoyed being here and I’m looking forward to the years ahead.”