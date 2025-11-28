Wales star Grady raring to go again after cruel year

Simon Thomas

Having played just one game in the last year, Mason Grady is straining at the leash to return to action this weekend.

He was sidelined for some ten months after suffering serious ankle damage while on duty for Wales against Fiji in last season’s autumn internationals.

Then, on his comeback for Cardiff Rugby in September’s friendly versus Richmond, he sustained a shoulder injury which required further surgery and another lay-off.

It’s been a really tough time for a player who has long been viewed as one of Wales’ brightest prospects with the pace and power he offers in the threequarters.

But now’s he fit again and ready to line up on the right wing in Saturday’s BKT URC clash with Zebre Parma out in Italy.

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl said: “Mason is definitely straining at the leash to get out there.

“With not being involved with Wales over the summer, he actually had a decent pre-season and trained so well.

“So it was a shame for him to get that injury against Richmond.

“But he has worked hard since then. He’s been really diligent to get back on the pitch. Now we can start having a look at him.”

There has been much debate about what Grady’s best position is, with the 23-year having featured at wing and centre for both club and country.

So what are Van Zyl’s thoughts on the subject?

“If you ask me personally, I think he himself prefers playing wing,” said the South African-born former Italy international.

“He has obviously played 12 for Wales and he’s played 13 for us in one or two games.

“But, with everything that has happened, I think it’s just best for him to focus on one position.

“Yes he is versatile, yes he’s an athlete, yes he’s big, but I still think at the minute just focus on the wing.”

Harri Millard

The man playing inside the 15-times capped Grady against Zebre will be centre Harri Millard who is looking forward to the link-up.

“I am a fan of him and the way he plays,” said Millard.

“I just want to watch him carve up on the weekend. Hopefully he can put us on the front foot. I am really excited to see him go.

“Maybe he can give the ball back inside to me and I can get some more tries!”

Cardiff have made a fine start to the season in the BKT URC winning four of their first five fixtures and picking up two bonus points in their solitary narrow defeat away to high-flying Munster Rugby.

Their victories came at home to the Lions, Connacht Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby and away to Dragons RFC.

“At the end of a lot of those games, we were looking at each other and saying ‘How did we do it?’” admitted Van Zyl.

“But the boys just stick in it. You can see how much they fight for the jersey which is the only thing you can ask for.

“If you get the result doing that, it’s even better.”

Opportunity

He continued: “We are trying to get that win outside of Wales and this week is another opportunity.

“It’s not going to be easy. Zebre have definitely taken some strides over the last 18 months. You just think about the wins they have had.

“They are a very tough team to beat. They pride themselves on some basic stuff in the game. They are very good at breakdown both sides of the ball and they have got a few dangerous backs who can swing a game at any time.”

In addition to Grady, fourth-placed Cardiff also welcome back fellow Welsh internationals Cam Winnett and James Botham from injury, with Winnett starting at full-back and flanker Botham set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Botham is joined among the replacements by newly signed South African centre Cornel Smit and Bath hooker Max Pearce who has come in on a short-term loan to cover for the absence of Wales squad duo Liam Belcher and Evan Lloyd.