Wales’ star Jess Fishlock announces retirement from international football

Wales’ most capped international footballer and record goal scorer Jess Fishlock has announced that she will retire from international football.

She will bow out after representing her country so magnificently on the world stage following Cymru’s match against Australia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday 25 October.

Fishlock today released the following statement:

After nineteen years and the most incredible journey of proudly representing my country, I have made the decision that the match against Australia will be my last one in the red of Cymru.

From kicking my first ball with my brothers in Llanrumney, football has been in my blood. When I had my debut against Switzerland in Kloten in 2006, never did I imagine I would have the honour of representing my Cymru more than 150 times. Every minute was a pleasure, a privilege, and an honour.

The EUROs was the pinnacle of my football career, seeing the dragon on the world stage for the first time will be a memory that will stay with me for a lifetime.

To all the players and staff, past and present, diolch. It has been an incredible journey. The team has always felt like a family and after all the good and bad times, we finally achieved what we always dreamed of. The seven wise women are now down to five.

To my friends and family, I love you all. Without the support you have all shown, without you getting me through the difficult moments, I never would have achieved what I achieved.

To my Mum, a woman whose love and guidance allowed me to chase and reach my dreams. You believed in me before I believed in myself.

To my wife Tziarra, for learning about our beautiful country and always supporting me and us. Thank you.

The journey the women’s game in Wales has taken has been incredible and things can only continue to grow. I see so many young girls playing football across Wales now, and the future is bright for our country.

To all that are involved in growing the game at both grassroots and elite level in Wales, it is vital that the support continues to be there, and we don’t sit still for one second. Only together we can achieve success.

The shirt is being passed on in a better place, and that is my biggest achievement of all.

I can’t wait to see what the future stars of our National Team do with it. I hope you all support them as you supported me, and I can’t wait to join you all in the stands and give our team the backing you always do.

Diolch am bopeth. Diolch to my country.