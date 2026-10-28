Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit to front new digital rugby show from ITV

Nation.Cymru staff

ITV has announced the launch of The Sidestep, a new digital content series fronted by two of British rugby’s biggest names, Harlequins, England and British & Irish Lions playmaker Marcus Smith and Bristol, Wales and British & Irish Lions winger Louis Rees-Zammit.

Launched this month the series brings the next generation of rugby culture across video, audio, and social platforms.

Commissioned by BE Studio, ITV’s branded entertainment studio, and produced by ITV Sport, The Sidestep is a talent-led content series across video and audio, bringing a dynamic mix of game discussion, guest interviews, entertainment and exclusive access. Capturing the culture, energy, and entertainment of rugby beyond matchday, The Sidestep aims to appeal to a range of audiences with entertainment challenges and interviews to reach further than just rugby fans alongside commercial opportunities for brands.

The series goes beyond a traditional podcast, blending head-to-head challenges, pranks and sporting competitions between the hosts with engaging studio discussions and guest interviews. Alongside putting their skills and rivalries to the test across different sports, the hosts will welcome guests to bring fresh perspectives and insight to the biggest talking points across the rugby calendar, including the Nations Championship, Premiership Rugby and the Six Nations.

The Sidestep will be available across digital and audio platforms with full length episodes available on ITVX, YouTube (via ‘The Sidestep’ and ITV Sport channels), and Spotify Video. Audio content will be distributed via Global across all podcast platforms and short-form social cutdowns and community clips will be shared on social channels across TikTok, Instagram, X, Meta, and YouTube Shorts.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio, said: “With exclusive Nations Championship coverage this Autumn as well as the Guinness Men’s 6 Nations, ITV is undoubtedly the home of free-to-air rugby. We know how important fandom is, and in launching The Sidestep we can use the power and equity of ITV’s coverage to engage even further with rugby fans, which in turn creates opportunities for brands to engage with that fandom through this new digital-first proposition.”

Marcus Smith said: “I’m really excited to be launching The Sidestep alongside Louis, bringing a unique blend of insight, news and plenty of friendly rivalry to the biggest talking points in international rugby, entertainment and culture.”

Louis Rees-Zammit said: “Working with Marcus on The Sidestep has already been a lot of fun and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to, and to bring our top level rugby insights to fans.”

Joe Szwed, Senior Digital Producer, ITV Studios, said: “It’s been great to work with Louis and Marcus on this brand new series. To get insight into the world of rugby from two of the biggest international stars at the top of their game sets this series apart. Their enthusiasm and expertise delivers a unique approach to The Sidestep and we’re looking forward to more collaborations of this kind.”

ITV continues to be the home of rugby with the return of the Nations Championship 2026, kicking off the opening weekend on November 6th across ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

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