Wales star Sorba Thomas unhurt after flipping his car near training ground

Jonathan Veal, Press Association

Hull City have confirmed Wales international Sorba Thomas is unhurt after flipping his car near the club’s training ground on Friday morning.

Pictures circulating on social media show a Land Rover Defender with a personalised registration laying upside down on the side of a narrow residential street.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident happened around 9am on Friday, with fire engines and police in attendance.

Pictures on social media also showed Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic attending the scene.

The Premier League club confirmed Thomas was the driver, but that he is “totally unscathed” and will travel with the squad to take on Chelsea on Saturday.

A club statement read: “Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club’s Cottingham training ground.

“The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed.”

Thomas joined Hull on deadline day from Stoke and made his debut in last week’s draw with Aston Villa.

Craig Bellamy will announce his Wales squad for the four September and October Nations League matches at 10.30am on Tuesday, September 15.

Wales face four UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 games in just 11 days, beginning against Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday September 24 before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen three days later.

Bellamy’s side then return to Cardiff City Stadium to face Norway on Thursday October 1 and Denmark on Sunday October 4.

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