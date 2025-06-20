Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales striker Mark Harris signs new deal at Oxford

20 Jun 2025 1 minute read
Wales’ Mark Harris (left) and Iceland’s Sverrir Ingi Ingason battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group match at Cardiff City Stadium last year.  Photo Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wales striker Mark Harris has extended his stay at Championship club Oxford United.

The length of the deal has not been disclosed but the 26-year-old told the Oxford website: “We have had some incredible highs, and I want to do everything I can to continue to provide more moments for this club.

“The two seasons I have spent at Oxford United have been the most enjoyable in my career.”

Harris has scored 25 goals in 102 games since joining from Cardiff in 2023, helping Oxford win promotion from League One in 2024.

