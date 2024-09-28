Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales suffer heavy defeat against Australia in Cape Town

28 Sep 2024 1 minute read
Wales suffered a heavy defeat in their opening WXV2 game against Australia

Wales were overpowered by Australia as their WXV2 campaign opened with a heavy 37-5 defeat in Cape Town.

Hooker Carys Phillips crashed over from a driving line-out after 31 minutes to cancel out Layne Morgan’s sniping score and tie the game at 5-5.

But it was one-way traffic after Australia prop Eva Karpani brushed aside three Welsh defenders on the stroke of half-time.

Faitala Moleka kicked a penalty before lively winger Maya Stewart raced clear and Lowri Cramer converted.

Moleka, Cramer and Stewart claimed tries in the final quarter, with Cramer adding a conversion, as the Wallaroos avenged their friendly defeat in Newport eight days earlier with a record win over Wales.

