Wales suffer Nations League relegation after controversial defeat to Denmark

Wales suffered Women’s Nations League relegation after losing 1-0 away to Denmark in controversial fashion in Group A4.

Rhian Wilkinson’s team realistically required victory in Odense to avoid being sent down to League B but Pernille Harder’s 48th-minute strike consigned them to a third defeat of the campaign and bottom spot.

It could have been a different story had Jess Fishlock’s first-half effort been awarded, with her follow-up shot seemingly crossing the line but not given by the officials and with no VAR in operation, Wales went down narrowly.

A 2-1 home loss to Denmark in April put Wales on the verge of relegation from the top tier and they got off to a poor start on Friday with defender Mayzee Davies forced off after only six minutes.

The 18-year-old sustained a knee issue which could put in doubt her participation in this summer’s European Championship.

The early change rocked Wales as Harder headed against the crossbar soon after before Olivia Clark was required to make two saves in quick succession.

Wales did regroup and a moment of controversy occurred midway through the half when Ceri Holland was denied by Maja Bay Ostergaard and Fishlock sent an effort towards goal, but Stine Ballisager got back to clear.

Replays later appeared to show the ball had crossed the line, but it remained goalless at the break after Amalie Vangsgaard squandered a fine opportunity for Denmark and Harder was twice thwarted in quick succession.

It would not take Harder long after half-time to break the deadlock, though, as the Danish forward slotted home in the 48th minute.

Wilkinson’s side responded well with a Fishlock header sent over before Holland had a shot saved by Ostergaard.

Hannah Cain and Rachel Rowe were introduced, but Wales failed to find a leveller and relegation to League B was confirmed.

