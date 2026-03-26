Wales suffer penalty heartbreak as defeat to Bosnia ends World Cup hopes

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales suffered World Cup play-off heartbreak as Bosnia and Herzegovina won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

It was a cruel repeat of Wales’ exit in the Euro 2024 play-offs as spot-kicks again proved their undoing.

Wales were four minutes from booking a home play-off final against Italy – 2-0 winners over Northern Ireland – on Tuesday after Daniel James put them ahead with a stunning strike soon after half-time.

But Edin Dzeko, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month, extended his record Bosnia goals tally to 73 by climbing above the home defence and nodding home Kerim Alajbegovic’s corner.

Neither side could force a winner in 30 added minutes and Wales drew first blood in the shootout as Karl Darlow saved Ermedin Demirovic’s kick.

But Brennan Johnson blazed over and Neco Williams saw Nikola Vasilj push away his penalty, allowing Alajbegovic to plunge the dagger into Welsh hearts.

Ben Davies was presented with his golden cap ahead of kick-off by 1958 World Cup survivor Cliff Jones, the Wales captain having made his 100th appearance in the autumn.

How Wales would have wanted Davies on the pitch, but the Tottenham veteran was ruled out by a fractured ankle sustained in January and Ethan Ampadu – suspended for the 7-1 rout of North Macedonia four months ago – returned to take the captaincy.

Cardiff’s Dylan Lawlor, 20 and winning only his fourth cap, was entrusted with muzzling Dzeko, twice his age, on the biggest night of his embryonic career.

Craig Bellamy had promised Wales would go “full gas” and his side started in positive fashion while raising few alarms.

Bosnia got bodies behind the ball and looked to launch counter-attacks, although there was little of note to worry Darlow.

Wales were kept at arms length until Harry Wilson almost added to his catalogue of wonder goals midway through the first half.

Wilson, 20 yards out on the right-hand side of the penalty area, sent a dipping shot against an upright, with Vasilj looking helplessly on as a spectator.

Ampadu was on to the rebound and collided with Ivan Sunjic in attempting to bring the ball under his spell.

Wales fans screamed for a penalty, but Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs ruled against Ampadu for a high foot.

At the same end Gareth Bale scored a memorable free-kick against Austria four years ago, Wilson tried his luck from a similar spot 25 yards out.

Vasilj punched away a shot creeping into the corner of his net and James fired over from 30 yards.

Wales survived a scary moment straight after the restart when they were almost caught out playing from the back.

Benjamin Tahirovic closed down Ampadu and his block tackle flew straight at Darlow when it could have gone anywhere.

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Wales made the most of their good fortune as James scampered on to a misplaced Bosnian back pass, took a slight touch with his head and lashed a shot past the startled Vasilj.

James was inches from doubling Wales’ lead after being released by Wilson as Tarik Muharemovic diverted his effort on to the crossbar.

Bosnia almost equalised when Amar Memic broke down the right to deliver a cross that Dzeko sent back towards the middle of the goal.

Demirovic was waiting and his header was heading for the net until Darlow thrust out a left hand and remarkably clawed the ball to safety.

Alajbegovic’s stinging drive was also repelled by Darlow as Bosnia threw caution to the wind and Wales became anxious.

Demirovic failed to convert from a few yards out, but Dzeko’s thirst for goals took the tie into extra time.