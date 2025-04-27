Wales suffer record defeat in Italy to end winless Women’s Six Nations campaign

Wales completed a miserable Women’s Six Nations campaign with a record 44-12 defeat by Italy in Parma.

Wales, who lost all five of their matches, led 12-10 at half-time but conceded 34 unanswered points in a one-sided second half.

Pressure

Kate Williams deservedly put Wales ahead with a try inside 10 minutes after relentless early pressure, but a converted try from Sofia Stefan and a penalty from Michela Sillari gave the hosts the advantage.

Wales snatched that back just before the interval when prop Gwenllian Pyrs forced her way over, with Keira Bevan adding the conversion.

It did not take long on the resumption for things to change, though, with a Sillari penalty nudging Italy back in front in the 49th minute, and from there things quickly went downhill for the visitors.

Tries from Francesca Granzotto, Silvia Turani and Vittoria Minuzzi secured the bonus point, and Granzotto added a second before Aura Muzzo concluded the scoring after Natalia John had been sin-binned for a high tackle.

