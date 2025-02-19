Wales take on England in October friendly

Thomas Tuchel’s new-look England will host Wales in a Wembley friendly this October.

The two sides have met on 104 previous occasions, most recently during the 2022 World Cup group stage, and will go toe-to-toe once more on October 9.

Wales have also announced a second friendly international to lock in their 2025 schedule.

Craig Bellamy’s men will take on Canada on September 9 at the Swansea.com Stadium, where they last played in November 2020.

Wales begin their World Cup qualification campaign at home to Kazakhstan on March 22.

Senegal

The Football Association has also announced a friendly against Senegal – another nation England faced in Qatar – at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10.

It is the first senior England men’s international at the ground since 1909, with the friendlies completing an international calendar focused on qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Recently-appointed England boss Tuchel said: “The games against Senegal and Wales will present good challenges for us against two very different opponents.

“Facing a strong African team in a passionate city with rich football heritage and then a derby match at the iconic Wembley; two big occasions that can only help us on the road to the World Cup.”

