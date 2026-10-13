Wales take step to qualifying for World Cup after win over Albania

Press Association Sport

Wales took a step towards qualifying for the Women’s World Cup for the first time after a 3-0 win over Albania at Parc y Scarlets.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Shkoder last week following Ezmiralda Franja’s own goal, also set a new national record after extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Any nerves on the night were eased when Mayzee Davies headed home in the 34th minute, while Elise Hughes and Hannah Cain struck after half-time to seal a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate triumph.

Wales will next take on Norway in a two-legged play-off final in December for the right to head to Brazil next year. Norway sit 13th in the world rankings, 18 spots higher than Wales.

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