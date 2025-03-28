Wales tasked with ending England’s unbeaten run in front of record Cardiff crowd

Sean Lynn says Wales should not “shy away from the challenge” in Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against England.

The Principality Stadium will welcome a record crowd for a standalone Welsh women’s sporting event on home soil, with close to 20,000 tickets already sold.

It beats the previous best of just under 17,000 when Wales’ football team hosted European Championship play-off opponents the Republic of Ireland earlier this season.

Lynn’s players face a herculean task, hosting a side nine places and more than 25 points above them in World Rugby’s official rankings.

Unbeaten run

England have won six successive Six Nations titles, are on a 30-game unbeaten run in the tournament and have won their last 21 Tests against all opponents.

Lynn, who guided Gloucester-Hartpury to three Premiership Women’s Rugby crowns, oversaw a 24-21 defeat against Scotland in his opening game as head coach.

Five of the Gloucester-Hartpury squad that Lynn guided to success this season are part of England’s matchday 23, with a further eight in his own group.

“The players have been told to be brave and to believe in their ability to compete at the highest level,” Lynn said.

“Most of this squad play in England and train alongside the Red Roses. We have coached and played against them, and we know what they will bring, but this is about us and how we want to perform in the capital city.

“England are the best team in the world and are many people’s favourites for another Grand Slam and for the 2025 World Cup.

“We shouldn’t shy away from the challenge ahead of us, but relish the opportunity to test ourselves against them in front of a passionate Welsh crowd.”

Changes

Lynn has made two changes from the side edged out in Edinburgh, with prop Gwenllian Pyrs and lock Gwen Crabb being recalled.

England boss John Mitchell fields a team showing 13 switches after victory over Italy in York.

Skipper Zoe Aldcroft and number eight Maddie Feaunati are the only players that remain, with an all-changed back division including the likes of Ellie Kildunne, who wins her 50th cap, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison and Natasha Hunt.

Scotland continue their Six Nations campaign against France in La Rochelle on Saturday, with head coach Bryan Easson making a solitary change as Jade Konkel replaces the suspended Evie Gallagher at number eight, while Molly Poolman and Becky Boyd could make debuts off the bench.

And Ireland face Italy in Parma on Sunday, when the visitors will hope to start improving a Six Nations away record of just one win from the last 11 games.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand told www.irishrugby.ie: “I am expecting an incredible challenge from Italy. Historically, we’ve always had a good battle with them.

“Our aim is to get our best game out there, and if we do, we will be alright, but certainly the Italians won’t make it easy for us.”

