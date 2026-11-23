Nation.Cymru staff

Wales will co-host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, with two stadiums in Cardiff proposed and Wrexham’s redeveloped Racecourse Ground among the venues that could be added.

FIFA confirmed on Monday that the tournament would be staged across Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland after their joint bid was approved at an extraordinary congress. It was the only valid bid.

The tournament will feature 48 teams playing 104 matches over 39 days in the summer of 2035. It will be the first men’s or women’s FIFA World Cup finals held in the UK since England hosted the men’s tournament in 1966.

The bid lists 19 proposed stadiums, with three more under consideration, including the Racecourse. FIFA will confirm the final venues and training sites in due course. The bid team projected sales of 4.5 million tickets and a global television audience of 3.5 billion.

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), said: “This is a proud day for Welsh football. We’re thrilled that Wales will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 alongside England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Cymru’s first appearance at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 gave The Red Wall a summer to remember. Now we get to welcome the world to Wales.”

Mr Mooney said staging matches in Cardiff and Wrexham could bring more visitors to both regions and give fans in north and south Wales the chance to watch World Cup football close to home.

The FAW has set a target of reaching the knockout stages in 2035 as part of its 10-year strategy, Llunio Cymru. Mr Mooney said some of the players who could help Wales get there were already learning the game at clubs across the country.

“Our job is to make sure that wherever a girl grows up in Wales, she can find a team close to home, have a coach who helps her develop and see a route to the Cymru shirt,” he said.

Wales international Mared Griffiths, who grew up in Trawsfynydd, said: “Representing Cymru is the biggest honour of my career, and it would mean the world to me and my family to play at a home World Cup.”

The four host associations will work with governments, host cities and football organisations over the next eight and a half years to widen access to the game for girls and under-represented communities, develop more coaches and officials, and attract investment from grassroots to elite level.